J-POP Manga celebrates some July releases with a new promotional campaign: the Clear Stamp Collection. By purchasing one of the four manga Shogakukan arriving this month we will in fact be able to get it as a gift a special Clear Stamp dedicated to the work. This promotion will be valid on the purchase in the comic book store, bookstore and online store but only for the first edition of selected manga.

The works that are part of this campaign are:

Frieren – Beyond Journey’s End 10 – out on July 11th

– out on July 11th Komi can’t communicate 28 – out on July 11th

– out on July 11th Don’t Call it Mystery 1 – out on July 18th

– out on July 18th Call of the Night 9 – out on July 18th

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

Source: J-POP Manga