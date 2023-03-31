RIA Novosti: 9 powerful explosions occurred in the sky over Belgorod within 20 minutes

Nine powerful explosions occurred in the sky over the center of Belgorod on the evening of Thursday, March 30. This is reported RIA News with reference to his own correspondent.

Explosions were heard from 22.10 Moscow time and continued at intervals for 20 minutes. Windows trembled in houses, car alarms went off.

It is noted that the air defense system could have worked. There have been no official comments yet.

On March 29, a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked a gas pumping station in Belgorod. Previously, the drone flew into the territory of Russia from Volchansk, the type of drone has not yet been established.