Today, Thursday, the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France, issued a ruling obliging Italy to pay compensation to four Tunisian refugees who were rescued at sea, transferred to the island of Lampedusa, and then deported back to Tunisia.
The court said Italy had violated a prohibition on inhuman or degrading treatment in the European Convention on Human Rights, the right to liberty and security, and a ban on collective expulsion of foreigners.
The court found that the four plaintiffs left Tunisia on a makeshift boat in October 2017, before they encountered problems at sea and were rescued by an Italian ship that took them to the island of Lampedusa.
The court added, “They were placed there for 10 days, and during that period they claimed that they were unable to leave and deal with the authorities, and they also claimed that the conditions there were inhumane and degrading.”
The four, along with 40 others, were taken later that month to the island’s airport, where they were handed documents they did not understand to sign.
It turned out to be a refusal of entry orders issued by the police.
Prosecutors said they were then flown to Palermo airport in Sicily, from where they were forcibly deported to Tunisia. The court ruled that Italy pay each of the plaintiffs an amount of 8,500 euros ($9,300), in addition to expenses of 4,000 euros.
#court #obliges #Italy #pay #compensation #refugees
Leave a Reply