In these last hours the name of Nina Moric has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. Fabrizio Corona’s ex-wife appeared on her Instagram page where she indulged in some confessions that made her fans worry a lot. Let’s find out what happened together.

Fear of Nina Moric. In recent days the model is making his followers worry a lot following some revelations made on his social page. According to the statements, Nina Moric has appeared confused and his words aroused everyone’s concern.

This is what was declared on social media by Fabrizio Corona’s ex wife:

I never go out; okay I go out every 10 days to buy heets (I smoke le russet). I don’t attribute this to agoraphobia, no. I don’t like going out, I don’t like people. My loneliness is not a sentence, but my choice.

A long outburst that of Nina Moric whose words have not gone unnoticed by all her followers. At the end of her speech, the showgirl claims to consider herself pathetic and alone. These were her words about it:

I’m more pathetic than I could have imagined. I am alone.

As already mentioned, the model’s words did not go unnoticed not only by her followers but also by the main gossip newspapers. Following the sentences pronounced, there were many who expressed all the closeness of her and her affection to Nina Moric for the bad time he is going through.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Nina Moric will be able to get up and get over this bad period she is going through. It is not the first time that she is there showgirl he finds himself at the center of the gossip column for his moments of confusion and weakness.