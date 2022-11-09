US Elections | The Democrats seem to have been able to win a victory, the magnitude of which still remains to be seen

Republicans are gaining a majority in the House of Representatives. There is an even race for Senate seats: Pennsylvania swung to the Democrats, but the situation in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia is still open.

Stateside the midterm elections held went better than expected for the Democratic Party, which had both historical and poll-based reasons to fear even a decent landslide defeat.

The counting of the results was still in progress as of early evening Finnish time on Wednesday, but it seemed obvious that at least no “red wave” or tsunami in accordance with the Republicans’ signature color had occurred. This is warming up the president Joe Biden mind.

The election results were also not unequivocally good for the former Republican president For Donald Trumpwho is running for president again in 2024. Many of the candidates he supported won the election, but many also lost, as calculated by the website Axios.

Since World War II, the party of a sitting president has lost an average of 26 seats in the lower house of Congress and four seats in the upper house in the Senate in so-called midterm elections. Such big transitions will not happen this time.

For the Republicans based on the polls, it was expected to secure a majority in the House of Representatives, but as the counting of results progressed, the expectations shrunk to a meager or rather meager majority. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy however, dared to keep the victory clear before the media had announced the winner.

“When you wake up tomorrow, we will be in the majority and Nancy Pelosi in the minority”, McCarthy stated to the supporters in the morning, i.e. around nine in the morning Finnish time.

Democrat John Fetterman (pictured), who suffered a stroke in May, defeated Mehmet Oz, who was called a celebrity doctor, in a tight senatorial battle in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania is one of the balance of power states.

In the Senate, on the other hand, it seemed at first that the Democrats had a good chance of maintaining their narrow majority. The news of the results calculation was felt when the tight senatorial battle in Pennsylvania was said to have been decided by a Democrat who suffered from a stroke by John Fetterman for.

It was the first senatorial battle in which either party succeeded in depriving the other of a seat in the 100-person federal senate. After Pennsylvania survived, there were only a handful of fights left in which the American media could not yet declare a winner.

As of Wednesday morning, The New York Times estimated that the parties would possibly end up with the current 50-50 tie in the Senate. A tie would be enough for the Democrats. Because the Senate is presided over by a Democrat vice president Terrible Harrishe is able to cast a decisive vote for his party in tied votes.

During the day, it became more and more clear that the Georgia state senatorial election will go to the second round. Finnish time in the afternoon, the state’s election authority told the Reuters news agency that it is “safe to say” that the senatorial election will go to the second round. That’s because neither of the main candidates is getting more than 50 percent of the vote, which is required by state election law.

It is possible that the Georgia election result will once again decide the balance of the Senate if the seats otherwise go 50-49 in favor of the Republicans. When more than 95 percent of the votes had been counted, the sitting Democratic senator by Raphael Warnock the vote share was 49.4 percent and the Republican challenger by Herschel Walker 48.5 percent.

Your eyes have on Wednesday turned not only to Georgia, but especially to the states of Arizona and Nevada.

In Arizona, the senatorial battle seemed to become tighter as the count progressed, CNN channel reported. When the votes had been counted 68 percent of the Democrats Mark Kelly led by the Republicans Blake Masters by 51.4–46.4 percent.

Nevada’s sitting Democratic senator Catherine Cortez Maston the seemingly comfortable lead turned into a losing position as the counting progressed, when the Republican challenger swept into the lead Adam Laxalt. With 75 percent of the votes counted, Laxalt led Cortez Maston 49.9 to 47.2.

Counting is also still underway in the state of Wisconsin, where a Republican victory seems likely. With 95 percent of the votes counted, sitting Republican Sen Ron Johnson led by a Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes by a vote of 50.5 to 49.5.

If the states Wisconsin and Nevada go to the Republicans and Arizona to the Democrats, the situation is 50 to 49 for the Republicans. Then the balance of power in the Senate will be decided in Georgia.

Many of the battles for the 435 seats in the House of Representatives were still undecided early in the evening, but forecasts showed that the Republicans’ wish for a majority was coming true. The New York Times reported a little before noon Finnish time that the Republicans could end up with 224 seats and the Democrats with 211 seats.

It wouldn’t be a comfortable majority. Democrats currently hold a 220-212 majority in the House of Representatives.

The news is updated.