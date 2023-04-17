It’s been two weeks since Nikita Pelizon won the Big Brother VIP. A victory announced for some time since she had been the favorite for several months. Gradually the model is returning to everyday life. A gradual path given that she has been closed at home for about 6 months. To thank the fans for the affection, she has also organized a meeting with some of them to say goodbye.

Source: web

The triumph at GF Vip is giving him further notoriety and Nikita is advertising a series of initiatives for his fans. He first put some up for sale paintings made by her at truly exorbitant prices that made several admirers turn up their noses.

Now he has announced that he has also created a line of jackets that will become part of his collection Hunika. These are handcrafted garments, which can be customized at checkout, and which the model herself is wearing on social media to sponsor them. Also in this case the high cost is causing quite a few controversies. There are currently only two products available for purchase. The choice is between Focus jacketwhose price is €225.00and the surfa jacketThat it costs €185.00.

There are those who consider the cost excessive but also those who defend the uniqueness of the garments, decorated by hand by the artist himself. Unique pieces that are definitely worth the piece spent.

In these days meanwhile, as we have seen, Nikita he is also clashing remotely with some of the former Vipponi, including the Spartans, with whom he has never had a good relationship inside the house. Also Pamela Prati he took a little dig at his victory: “Yes I’m happy, also because if the public is happy… you know the public is sovereign. If they voted for her then they thought it right for her to win” – her words.