Big Brother: in the next edition, goodbye to the VIPs, the non-famous are back

Goodbye to the VIPs, the non-famous are back: this is what will happen in the next edition of Big Brother after the protests by Pier Silvio Berlusconi over the excess of vulgarity in the latest edition of the reality show, which ended with Nikita’s victory Pelizon.

According to what Giuseppe Candela writes for DagospyIndeed, “Mediaset is already working on the next season, with the reconfirmation of Signorini, but with an important novelty: a return to the past”.

“In September 2023, the most spied on house in Italy will enter nip competitors, with a farewell to the VIPs who for some time (also for budgetary reasons) have made room for second-class prezzemolini” reads again on Roberto D”s website Augustine.

“Back to the origins, at least in the intentions, also for the duration which should be limited to three or maximum four months, with the possibility of reducing, if possible eliminating, the weekly doubling”.

The less famous contestants will spend their period of “imprisonment” in their usual home in Cinecittà: the agreement between Endemol, the company that produces the reality show, and the Roman studios, in fact, was extended by a further year before the ” definitive eviction” of which it already was talked about last November.