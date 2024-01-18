The Peruvian influencer Flavia Laos generated a stir among her social media followers after reappearing on social platforms and publishing a curious video in which she shows a pregnant belly. After that, the fans of the former reality girl did not hesitate to make a peculiar request that involves her ex-partner Austin Palao. Next, in this note, we will tell you if the actress is at the expecting her first baby.

Is Flavia Laos pregnant?

A few hours ago, Flavia Laos She shared a striking video through her TikTok account in which she was seen with a pregnant belly that alerted her fans.

It should be noted that the influencer used a special filter to find out what she would look like if she were expecting a baby, so she is not pregnant. “What do you say, do I have any left?”Laos pointed out while looking at his belly.

Given this, his fans did not hesitate to react and made a special request that involves his ex-partner. Austin Palao. In that sense, Internet users asked him to return to Said Palao's brother: “It would be beautiful with those big eyes of both of them.”

Why did Flavia Laos end her relationship with Austin Palao?

In November 2023, Flavia LaosHe published a statement in which he detailed why he ended his romantic relationship with Austin Palao. “We believewe are going different paths although the love is still intact and I will always be there for him when he needs it.”

Given this, the host of 'Amor y fuego', Gigi Mitre, was encouraged to give her opinion and hinted at what thereal reasonof this breakup: “It seems that Austin has been called for areality in Ecuador; So, people on reality shows don't like people who have a partner.”

