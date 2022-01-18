The certainties of Formula 1 2021 were few. One, negative, came from Haas, always at the back of the grid and never in the points. The US team has given up on any development of the car to focus on the real challenge, 2022. From this point of view it made sense to call two young people like Mick Schumacher and Nikita to drive. Mazepin, who cut their teeth in F1 in 2021 and should theoretically be ready for the Circus. Then, of course, quality behind the wheel is needed: if Mick provided some flashes (for example by entering Q2 several times), the Russian had a very difficult season and was unable to express himself.

Does Mazepin have anything to give to Formula 1? He believes so, especially if he will have a faster and more reliable car than the VF21: “I’ve had some good fights this year with some faster cars than mine, and I felt comfortable. When I’m in a fight, I need to know exactly where my car ends and where other people’s cars start, in order to position myself correctly. I feel I have this confidence, now. At first I didn’t have it: I remember that in Bahrain I got scared instead“, The Russian told reporters, who is confident from the point of view-2022. “Driving a more balanced and predictable car should make everything easier. When I get behind the wheel I want to achieve goals and have an influence on the final result, but in 2021 it was not possible. Even if I had finished a race ahead of Mick, I would hardly have returned home satisfied, because I would have finished 19th.“.