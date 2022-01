The sisters of crown witness Nabil B. are again without legal assistance now that Royce de Vries has stepped down as their lawyer, after the attack on his father Peter R. de Vries and a tip that his life is in danger. The sisters see a pattern for which they hold the ‘consciously reckless’ government responsible. “We were thrown to the lions and we are still there.”

