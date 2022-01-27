Nike, “the doodle boy”: a 12-year-old boy will develop the brand

Nike he chose his manager to develop the brand. The news is that the multinational sporting goods company has relied on a 12 year old. The Welsh Joe Whale – we read in the Messenger – he has already made a name for himself, indeed a nickname, in the world of illustration. The Doodle Boy the boy who scribbles can count on 120 thousand loyal followers on Instagramalmost 50 thousand on YouTubea smartphone application and a website on which he sells prints of his drawings to hang on the wall e a line of clothes decorated with his creations.

The Doodle boy – continues the Messenger – will become co-creator, that is co-author of multimedia content for promote the brand and encourage the little ones to be more creative. For Joe it’s a dream come true: the agreement with “Nike is a really great thing, one of my dreams. And there will still be many new things to come that I am very excited about. I keep telling myself: do what you love, doodle. It makes me feel really good. I’m proud of myself. I don’t think too much about what I do but I leave my mind free. I don’t make plans, I draw what I’m feeling at that moment ». Joe has been drawing since he was three and has always loved to represent monsters and aliens.

