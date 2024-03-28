Nightlife | Tavastia's Saturday discos are discontinued

The finalists of Tavastia's Saturday Nights will be celebrated on May Day Eve, April 30.

Tavastia says on its website that the last “regular” Saturday disco will take place next Saturday, March 30. The theme is “spring break”.

However, the actual graduation ceremony is still celebrated on May Day Eve, i.e. April 30 – although then it is Tuesday instead of Saturday.

HS did not reach Tavastia's representatives on Thursday to comment on the reasons behind the decision to close Saturday Disco.

I would meet Saturday discos were started in September 2009, and they have become a classic in Helsinki, especially popular with young people. Disco is more familiarly known as “Latin”.

At the club nights, mainly different styles of pop have been played. 650 discos have been held in the evening and a total of around 400,000 visitors have participated in them, Tavastia says on her website.

In the discos, the music has been played by Lauantaidisko's dj collective, which has also performed at Flow, Ruisrock, Provinss and Slush, the website says. According to the release, the DJs will continue to perform.

The Tavastia club is located next to the Kamppi shopping center.