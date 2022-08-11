The authors claim to have made this decision to develop the game in Unreal Engine 5 and polish all its details.

When we talk about magic and mystery games with a Victorian fantasy setting, we capture the interest of many users. And if, furthermore, we add that this project is led by aarynflyn, former head of BioWare, the interest of the public increases a little more. That is why many players had followed Nightingale’s trail with the intention of testing his Early Access sometime in this 2022. However, its developers now give us some bad news regarding this initial release.

We have made the decision to delay Nightingale Early Access to the first half of 2023Inflection Games“We have made the difficult decision to delay Nightingale Early Access to the first half of 2023. We will have more news about the specific date in the future”, begins the message published on the official account of the game on Twitter. “The movement is based on two considerations: the first is an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5. After reviewing the potential offered by UE5, we decided to improve now rather than wait until a final release.”

“Second, Inflexion Games is committed to bringing the best experience possible and delivering on the promise of what the Nightingale Kingdoms universe has to offer players,” the statement continues. “To accomplish that, the additional time will allow the team to do key enhancements, beef up content and polish gameplayAfter this, the developers assure that they will share news in the coming weeks and appreciate the support of the community.

Back in June, Aaryn Flyn commented that game developers needed to be more honest with gamers, so it’s no surprise to learn that Inflexion Games would rather announce a delay than release a rough Early Access. After all, the title had ambitions as big as allowing up to 1,000 players to play at the same time, although the studio has ended up opting for solo and small group games.

