Devolver Digital published the launch trailer from Cult of the Lamb to announce the availability. It is an action roguelike mixed with a bloody version of Animal Crossing in which, in the role of a sheep, you have to found and manage a cult, wreaking havoc on the infidels.

You can currently play Cult of the Lamb on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

The video itself is a filmed sequence of more than a minute that shows the protagonist and allows you to acclimatize with some of the themes of the game, as well as with the particular visual style. Just yesterday we published a video that shows a few minutes of gameplay, for those who want to know more while waiting for our review.

Let’s read the official description of the game for more details:

In Cult of the Lamb you play the role of a possessed lamb. A menacing stranger has saved you from destruction, and now you must repay the debt by building a cult in his name. Create your sect in a land of false prophets and venture into mysterious regions to build a community of woodland followers, spread your Word and become the one true faith.

CREATE YOUR FLOCK

Gather and use resources to build new structures, perform dark rituals to appease the gods, and preach to strengthen the faith of your flock.

DESTROY MISCREDENTS

Explore a sprawling, randomly generated world, battle hordes of enemies and defeat the leaders of rival sects to absorb their power and assert your sect’s dominance.

SPREAD YOUR VERB

Educate your flock and embark on a mission to uncover the secrets of four mysterious regions. Purify the unbelievers, spread enlightenment, and perform mystical rituals on your journey to become the mighty lamb god.