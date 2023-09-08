Friday, September 8, 2023, 00:52



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The AzáRock festival celebrates its eighteenth edition with a poster designed to shake the memory, test the vocal cords and highlight the indestructible energy of several of the most important groups in rock history. For this, the municipal park of the town of Abarán, starting at ten at night, will offer performances by five tribute bands that will review the classics of AC/DC, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Bon Jovi and Queen. In addition, you can also enjoy the premiere of ‘Angelica’, the new EP by the Murcian producer and DJ Resonant.

AzáRock Festival

When

Saturday, at 10:00 p.m. Municipal park of Abarán. €10 / €15.

Where

Saturday, at 10:00 p.m. Municipal park of Abarán. €10 / €15.

How much

Saturday, at 10:00 p.m. Municipal park of Abarán. €10 / €15.