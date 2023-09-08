People often think that the great Hollywood artists are exempt from committing crimes like anyone else, but many reports have shown the opposite in recent times, especially now that the internet is the daily tool. And now, a new case has come to light with one of the stars of That 70’s Show and The Ranch from Netflix.

As reported, Danny Masterson He has received a sentence of 30 years in prison, this after being reported for rape in May, so this can still be extended even to life imprisonment.

From what is said in the report, Masterson He was accused of raping three women in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003, which was during his time on That 70’s Show. The jury convicted him of raping two women in 2003, but could not reach a verdict on the November 2001 indictment involving a former girlfriend, although jurors voted in favor of conviction.

Within the corresponding document, the three women told the judge that the crimes had ruined their lives, and asked him to give life to the actor behind bars. Jane Doe 1 called the actor a real cowardly and heartless monster. Jane Doe 2 told the subject almost directly: “I still have to deal with what you did to me that night… which takes a life therapy to make amends, every time I think I’m okay, that violation comes back to me.” Jane Doe 3 told the judge that she has been diagnosed with PTSD.

defense of Mastersonled by lawyers Phillip Cohen and Shawn HolleyHe asked the judge for a 15-year sentence. They said they had no intention of minimizing their client’s conduct, but asked the court to consider his life exemplary, pointing to his community service, work ethic and being an extraordinary father to her 9-year-old daughter.

It is worth mentioning that Masterson He could still be saved in some way, since after the sentence was announced, the defendant’s lawyer mentions that they will appeal soon to the judges, this at least to reduce his client’s sentence in half.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: The situation is quite complicated for this actor, but if he is guilty, it would not be right to let him go just because he is a famous figure. We’ll see what happens in the following months with him.