The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “The Nigerien authorities expressed their readiness to study Algeria’s offer of mediation,” stressing at the same time that “the duration of the transitional period” will be determined through the results of a “comprehensive national forum.”

On Monday afternoon, the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the leaders of the coup in Niger had sent the Algerian government “an official correspondence stating the acceptance of Algerian mediation aimed at developing a political solution to the existing crisis in this brotherly country.”

Although Algeria did not mention the duration of the transitional phase in the statement it issued on Monday, it proposed at the end of August that the duration of this phase be 6 months.

On August 29, Algeria announced a political plan to resolve the crisis in Niger, based on giving the coup plotters six months to return to the “constitutional and democratic system,” while rejecting any military intervention in its southern neighbor.

The Algerian Foreign Ministry explained in its statement that President Abdelmadjid Tebboune assigned Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf “to go to Niamey as soon as possible with the aim of initiating preparatory discussions with all concerned parties on ways to activate the Algerian initiative.”

On August 19, the leader of the ruling military junta in Niger, General Abderrahmane Tiani, announced that he wanted a transitional period of a maximum of three years.