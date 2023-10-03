It is no secret to anyone that the elderly belong to one of the most vulnerable age groups in Mexico, due to the fact that many lack a work pension and are not supported by their families.

It is under this context that the federal government of Mexico has implemented different aid and social programs in favor of the elderly, one of these being the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly.

Thus, if you are a beneficiary of the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly, or if your parents or grandparents are, we will immediately tell you what the benefits will be. big changes to this social support by 2024.

First of all, it should be noted that, according to data from the Mexican federal government, to date there are more than 11 million people aged 65 and over who are beneficiaries of the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly.

It is in this way that, through the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly, the elderly They receive, every two months, 4,800 pesoswhich are deposited on the Banco del Bienestar card.

Wellbeing Pension: these are the CHANGES confirmed for 2024 / Photo: Unsplash

Now, recently President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the biggest change that the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly will have in 2024.

Thus, according to what was advanced by the Federal Executive Branch in recent days, by 2024 the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly will have an increase of 25%.

Under the previous understanding, as of January 2024, the elderly beneficiaries of the Pension for the Wellbeing of Older Adults will receive 6 thousand pesos every two months.

“My father was happy when his Social Security pension arrived, I keep that in mind, that’s why when I became head of government I established the pension for the elderly and now there are 12 million elderly people who receive the pension and Next year the pension will increase 25% more,” said the president.

Meanwhile, as indicated by President López Obrador, it will also be sought that the Pension for Wellbeing be delivered every fortnight or every month.

Welfare Pension: these are the CHANGES confirmed for 2024 / Photo: screenshot

“I was talking with Ariadna (Montiel) who is in charge of the Welfare programs and Juan Pablo de Botton, who is the Undersecretary of Expenditures of the Treasury, we are already looking for an agreement so that it is not delivered bimonthly, that is, that it is not every two months, but rather the delivery is monthly. The same amount, but monthly and if we can, biweekly,” he said.

