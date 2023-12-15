Abuja (agencies)

The ECOWAS court has demanded the immediate release of Niger's deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been detained since the July 26 coup. The court called for Bazoum's “immediate and unconditional release” and demanded that he be returned to his position, according to the judge who heard the case in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

Niger's membership in ECOWAS is currently suspended, and other member states have ignored rulings issued by this court.

The court’s decision stated that “Mohamed Bazoum is the one who represents the state of Niger, and remains the President of the Republic,” adding, “There are constitutional rights that have been violated.”

Since his ouster, Bazoum has been detained at his presidential residence with his wife and their son.

In addition, the ruling military junta in Niger yesterday accused the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) of participating in a plan to destabilize the country after inviting ministers from the former regime to participate in the group’s recent summit in Nigeria.

The military junta spokesman said: “Niger strongly condemns the ECOWAS provocations, which will undermine any efforts to find a diplomatic and negotiated solution to the current political situation,” adding, “ECOWAS cannot ignore the ruling authorities in Niger and allow those fleeing to represent their country illegally.”