Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, the Lebanese Parliament approved a law proposal aimed at extending the term of office of the army commander and security services commanders for a period of one year.

Nabih Berri, Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, said before voting on the proposed expedited and repeated law aimed at extending the rank of general or major general, submitted by the National Moderation Bloc, which was approved: “All Lebanese without exception are with the Lebanese army, and no one is more than the second. Yes, the authority was “For the government first, second, third and fourth, and the Council can only play its role in this field.”

Speaker Berri put the Moderation Bloc’s proposal to a vote, and it was approved, with MP Jihad Al-Samad objecting. The proposal stipulated raising the retirement age for leaders of the security services at the rank of major general and general for one year.

Yesterday, the ambassadors of America, Britain, and Canada affirmed their countries’ commitment to supporting the Lebanese Army, during a meeting of the Supreme Supervisory Committee for the Aid Program to Protect the Land Borders, headed by the Commander of the Lebanese Army, General Joseph Aoun, praising the Army’s efforts in monitoring and controlling the borders, in addition to its role in fighting terrorism and preserving… Lebanon's security and stability.