The ministry said: “We do not need a license from any party to exercise our right to implement the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.”

And the French News Agency said, at dawn on Saturday, that it was forced to cancel news about the expulsion of ambassadors of Western countries from Niger, after it became clear that it was based on a false document, despite the fact that the military council had previously confirmed the authenticity of the document, and at the same time the US State Department confirmed That no one asked her ambassador to leave the country.

Agence France-Presse said earlier that the Niger government had given ambassadors of Western and African countries 48 hours to leave the country.

The news began with a statement about the expulsion of the French ambassador.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the government appointed by the military council confirmed, “withdrawing its consent to accredit Ambassador Sylvain Ait and asking him to leave the territory of Niger within 48 hours.”

This came after his “refusal to respond to her invitation for an interview” on Friday, and “other actions of the French government that contradict Niger’s interests.”

The source of this news was a document that “Agence France Presse” said it had seen.

The list of ambassadors who were expelled from Niger also included:

US ambassador.

German ambassador.

Nigerian ambassador.

Ambassador of Cote d’Ivoire.

The specter of a military clash

The specter of a military clash looms on the horizon as current diplomatic attempts to reach a compromise have so far failed.

In a tripartite statement by Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, Niamey said it had allowed armed forces in Bamako and Ouagadougou to intervene on its territory in the event of an attack.

This statement is a possible indication that Niger’s military council intends to continue resisting regional pressure to relinquish power.