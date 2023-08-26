Vampire Survivors And Red Dead Redemption have conquered the summit of eShop rankingreaching respectively the first and second position of the top 10, and ending the long dominance of Stardew Valley, which drops to third place.

Vampire Survivors Red Dead Redemption Stardew Valley Mario Party Superstars FIFA 23 Legacy Edition The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Pikmin 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Minecraft

As you recall, last week Red Dead Redemption debuted ninth in the charts while Vampire Survivors didn’t go beyond the fifth position, but both exited on August 17thon Thursday.