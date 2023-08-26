Vampire Survivors And Red Dead Redemption have conquered the summit of eShop rankingreaching respectively the first and second position of the top 10, and ending the long dominance of Stardew Valley, which drops to third place.
- Vampire Survivors
- Red Dead Redemption
- Stardew Valley
- Mario Party Superstars
- FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Pikmin 4
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
- Minecraft
As you recall, last week Red Dead Redemption debuted ninth in the charts while Vampire Survivors didn’t go beyond the fifth position, but both exited on August 17thon Thursday.
The ranking of games in digital only
The ranking of digital games only reiterates the concept, with Vampire Survivors first but Red Dead Redemption absent: evidently whoever compiled the top 10 already considers the release of the Rockstar title in physical format, which however will only take place on October 13th.
- Vampire Survivors
- Stardew Valley
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
- Among Us
- Subnautica
- Quake II
- Wizard of Legends
- Inside
- Blasphemous II
- Storytellers
As for the new entries, we find the interesting Bomb Rush Cyberfunk in third place and the excellent Blasphemous 2 in ninth place, while the extraordinary remaster of Quake 2 loses some positions.
