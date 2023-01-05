Although he has recently joined the Big Brother VIP, Nicole Murgia has become one of the most popular and talked about competitors of the most spied on house in Italy. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, the gieffina would be at risk of disqualification. The reason? Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Unlike the other tenants inside the house, Nicole Murgia made her own entrance to the Big Brother VIP just a few weeks ago. Although his stay is still short, i behaviors of gieffina are already the focus of many discussions on social media.

In fact, over the last few hours Nicole has ended up in the focus of controversy and on the web there is nothing but talk about her. However, this time it was a gossip that made her the protagonist of a gossip sensational gesture implemented by herself against Nikita Pelizon.

L’episode it took place in the kitchen where, in addition to Nikita Pelizon, Luca Onestini and Oriana Marzoli were also present. As Nikita passed in front of the person concerned, the latter took a handful of salt with his hands and threw it behind him. The act performed by Nicole is an ancient one tradition performed to drive away any bad luck and the evil eye.

In light of what happened, to date there are many viewers of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini who are asking for a serious one measure for the gieffina. Indeed, some believe that it is necessary disqualification from the game as well as also happened for Elenoire Ferruzzi. The latter, after spitting on the ground when Nikita passed by, was put to flash televoting and the public couldn’t help but send her away.