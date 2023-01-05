Supo | Hassi of the Greens wants an investigation into the Matti Saarelainen case

The head of the protection police, Antti Pelttari, said on Thursday that supo reports on its operational activities regularly to the state leadership, and the same applies to parliamentary committees entitled to confidential information.

5.1. 20:29

The greens Congressman Fairy tale Hassi a former employee of the protection police (supo) requires clarification Matti Saarelainen about the case.

Hassi presented to the chief of the protection police To Antti Pelttar Investigating the Saarelainen case on Thursday on Twitter.

“However, you can make an account of Case Saarelainen to the appropriate parliamentary body,” Hassi wrote to Pelttar.

Hassi continued For a Democrat, that someone should find out about Saarelainen’s case. On Thursday evening, Supo chief Pelttari announced on Twitter that the protection police will report on their operational activities and generally interesting matters related to Supo to the state leadership. In his answer, he also refers to the parliamentary intelligence control committee (TiV).

“Parliamentary committees also have the right to confidential information. Supo reports to TiV regularly in accordance with the committee’s requests, if necessary also on matters currently in the public domain”, Pelttari wrote.

STT said in the new year, that Saarelainen had to leave the European Center of Competence for Combating Hybrid Threats due to his inappropriate behavior in 2019.

In addition, this week the former Minister of the Interior Kari Rajamäki (sd) said in public that Saarelainen had to leave the position of director of the Foreigners’ Office at the beginning of the 2000s because of the office’s department secretary who was convicted of bribery.

According to Rajamäki, Saarelainen lost his trust. Saarelainen denied For Iltalehti About the reasons for the departure of Rajamäki’s claim.

After leaving both management positions, Saarelainen ended up back working for the protection police.

Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Jussi Halla-aho (ps) did not take a position on Thursday to STT on whether the committee he leads should request an explanation on the matter.

The head of the intelligence control committee did not take a position on STT either Mika Kari (sd). The Intelligence Oversight Committee is a parliamentary body that oversees the security police, but Kari appeals to the confidentiality regulations of the committee he leads in the matter.

“As a Member of Parliament, I have watched this coverage, and it certainly raises questions for others besides myself,” said Kari.

Saarelainen retired in 2022.