Former French President Sarkozy called the return of Crimea to Ukraine an illusion

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy called the possibility of returning Crimea to Ukraine an illusion. He stated this in an interview with the newspaper Le Figaro.

He pointed out that the Crimea was Russian territory until 1954, and most of the inhabitants of the peninsula considered and consider themselves Russian.

“[В связи с этим] I think that any return back is an illusion” Nicolas Sarkozy Former President of France

At the same time, Sarkozy believes that a referendum should be held in the republic under the supervision of the international community to approve its status. The same referenda should be held in the new regions of Russia – the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, he added.

On Ukraine’s membership in the EU

Speaking about the political future of Kyiv, Sarkozy expressed doubt that Ukraine’s calling lies in membership in the European Union (EU).

First of all, he noted, Ukraine is not ready and does not meet the required criteria for joining the union. And besides, he continued, it should remain a neutral state, he sees nothing negative in this status.

See also White House Witnesses Prove Trump Refused to Protect Capitol Ukraine is a link between the West and the East, and should remain so (…). It is necessary to be consistent and especially realistic (…). Require Ukraine to choose between [Россией и Европой]in my opinion, contradicts the history and geography of this complex region Nicolas Sarkozy ex-president of France

According to Sarkozy, now “Brussels gives Kyiv false promises that will not be fulfilled.” At the same time, Ukraine can receive international security guarantees from Western states without joining the EU, he believes.

About the Ukrainian conflict

Speaking about the conflict in Ukraine, Sarkozy urged the EU to take the path of diplomacy, and not follow US interests by dragging it out. The ex-president of France believes that the European Union can no longer adhere to the position of “waging war without entering it.” He urged Brussels to take the liberty of breaking the deadlock.

We must clarify our strategy, especially if the conflict drags on. Diplomacy, discussion, negotiations remain the only way to find an acceptable solution. See also Presidential elections: electoral results abroad Nicolas Sarkozy ex-president of France

Sarkozy also warned that the situation in Ukraine could worsen at any moment.

Last year, Nicolas Sarkozy questioned the right of the European Commission (EC) to decide on Ukraine. He pointed out that the EC is primarily an administrative body, and it is not clear by virtue of which article of European treaties its head, Ursula von der Leyen, can participate in decision-making in matters of arms purchases and foreign policy.

The only thing Europeans hear now is all the new billions for arms purchases. More and more weapons – <...> more and more hostilities … We are dancing on the edge of a volcano Nicolas Sarkozy ex-president of France

According to the former French president, the European Union creates the impression of an association that is “in tow of the United States.”

It is noteworthy that the former presidential candidate of France from the Reconquista movement, Eric Zemmour, offered Sarkozy the role of mediator between Russia and Ukraine. According to Zemmour, a politician could help find a peaceful solution to the situation. He recalled that Sarkozy played a mediating role during the events in Georgia in 2008.