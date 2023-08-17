If approved, adults will be able to purchase up to 25 grams of cannabis; legislation still needs to pass through Parliament

the government of germany proposedthis Wednesday (16.Aug.2023), the draft of a bill on the “controlled use of cannabis”. If passed by the German Parliament, the legislation would allow adults to purchase and possess up to 25 grams of recreational marijuana.

According to the text, the advertising and sponsorship of cannabis for consumption and for cultivation associations will be prohibited.

The measure will also allow the cultivation of a maximum of 3 plants for personal consumption, for community and non-commercial planting, as well as the purchase of marijuana in associated clubs, which can have up to 500 people, non-profit.

For adults aged 18-21, distribution will be limited to 30 grams per month, with a THC limit of 10%. Anyone over 21 can buy 50 grams per month.

Furthermore, the prescription requirement for the medical use of cannabis remains. “The supply of medical cannabis to patients who depend on it for health reasons will continue to be assured”said the government of Germany.

With the cabinet’s decision, the Federal Ministry of Health launched a campaign to educate users. Even during the legislative process, the campaign aims to provide guidance on health issues involving cannabis.

The campaign was broadcast on Instagram, and indicates a contradiction between legalization and the risks associated with consumption. “Cool, but…”says the message.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach he said what “the objective is to repress the illegal market and crime related to drugs, curb the trafficking of adulterated or toxic substances and reduce the number of consumers”.