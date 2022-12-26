Monday, December 26, 2022
Nicolás Maduro gave away dolls of him and his wife: ‘Super Mustache’ and ‘Cilita’

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 26, 2022
in World
Nicolas Maduro toy

The act was widely rejected around the world.

Twitter: @CrisBoseman

More than 12 million toys have been distributed across the country for Christmas.

In the middle of the year-end festivities the Venezuelan regime has been involved in a controversy for the delivery of dolls of Nicolás Maduro and his wife. The government decided to give it to children affected by the tragic landslides in the country.

“More than 12 million toys have been distributed throughout the country for Christmas,” said the Executive Vice President of the dictatorship, Delcy Rodríguez.

The official was precisely the one who was in the activity where the toys were delivered in the state of Aragua. There, more than 2,000 gifts were delivered to children from 20 communities, including the “Super Mustache” and “Super Cilita” dolls, based on the dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Deputy Cilia Flores.

For his part, the Venezuelan activist Eduardo Menoni, exposed his information: “SuperBigote (Maduro) and SuperCilita (Maduro’s wife) are the toys of ‘superheroes’ of the dictatorship to ideologize children in Venezuela. A criminal expense for this neo-communist propaganda”.

An important point is that the character of ‘SuperBigote’ was born in 2019 with the popularization the discourse of the Maduro regime and appear as a superhero that fights the United States.

His animated series is broadcast by the state-owned Venezolana de Televisión (VTV) and characters such as former US President Donald Trump have been illustrated as “villains” within the show.

In social networks, the bad feeling of people on this issue has been evidenced. For example, a woman uploaded a video showing the toys and said: “Look here are the gifts they gave the children. This is a mockery for them because how are they going to get this crap of gifts.”

#Nicolás #Maduro #gave #dolls #wife #Super #Mustache #Cilita

