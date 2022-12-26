His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, awarded the Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the State, Jacelyn Quintana, the Medal of Independence of the First Class, in appreciation of the efforts she made during her tenure in the UAE, which contributed to the development and strengthening of relations between the two friendly countries in various fields.

The Minister of State, Ahmed bin Ali Al-Sayegh, awarded Quintana the medal during his reception at the General Court of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Al-Sayegh affirmed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen relations with the Philippines in various fields, appreciating the ambassador’s role in advancing bilateral cooperation during her years of work with the country. He thanked her for her efforts, expressing his wishes for her success.

For her part, Quintana affirmed her pride in this medal, which expresses the depth of friendship and bilateral cooperation, and expressed her deep appreciation and thanks to His Highness the President of the State, praising the wise policy of His Highness and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

She also thanked all government agencies in the country for the cooperation they found that had a positive impact on the success of their mission to consolidate relations between the two friendly countries.