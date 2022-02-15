Formula 1 driver Nicholas Latifi has hired personal security due to death threats he received after last season’s closing race in Abu Dhabi. According to the 26-year-old Canadian, the threats were so serious that he enlisted bodyguards to accompany him on a trip to London with his girlfriend.











It may sound crazy, but you never know how serious people are with something like that," said Latifi at the team presentation of his Williams team. "It only takes one drunken fan at an airport. Or you just run into someone who is having a bad day, is under the influence or has an extreme opinion. Unfortunately, that is the reality in the world we live in. When I was in London after the Abu Dhabi race, I had security with me when I went to Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park with my girlfriend."

Latifi unintentionally played a crucial role in the denouement of the title fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. The Briton headed unthreatened in Abu Dhabi for his eighth world title, until the Williams driver crashed five laps before the end. The safety car came onto the track and the race management decided to remove the stragglers who were driving between Hamilton and Verstappen. With one lap to go, the race was reopened and on the final lap Verstappen managed to pass Hamilton on fresh tires. Not the Mercedes driver, but the Dutchman from Red Bull became world champion as a result.

Message Hamilton

More than a week after the Abu Dhabi race, Latifi said he had received thousands of messages on social media. In addition to statements of support, there were also many hate messages and threats. The Canadian said he also received a message from Hamilton. “I’m not going to tell you what he said, but I’ve also received messages of support from other Mercedes team members.”



