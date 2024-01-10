After a good start to the season, in which they equaled the place 25 of the board in the first event of the year, known as en The Sentry, Colombian golfer Nicolás Echavarría goes in search of another good result in Hawaii, where the traditional SonyOpena contest that he was already part of and that became one of the good results he achieved in 2023, after coming in 12th place.

The tournament will take place on the field of Waialae Country Club, located in Honolulu, Hawaii starting Thursday, January 11. According to Echavarría, his focus is on consistency, this time he considers that the field conditions suit his game well and the demands of the place make him feel comfortablereason that drives him to seek a better result than the one achieved the previous year.

It must be remembered that Nicolás Echavarría had a successful debut in The Sentry tournament recognized for calling all the champions of the previous season in the PGA Tour.

In this tournament, the Colombian participated in the four rounds of 70 or less strokes, achieving a total of 272 hits (-20), a result that left him with good feelings for what lies ahead to face the rest of the season.

In it SonyOpen 2024, will also be Camilo Villegasgolfer from Antioquia who did not close his participation well in The Sentrybut he has been feeling good about his game, a fact that also motivates him to go for a good result, as he demonstrated in the last tournaments of the 2022/23 season.

Both Colombians will begin the competition starting next Thursday, with Echavarría being the one who is best placed at this start of the season, having concluded the previous tournament in a good way. For this occasion, Nicolás will be accompanied in the first two rounds of the Canadian Nick Taylor and American Brendon Todd.

At the Sony Open 2024, Camilo Villegas, a golfer from Antioquia, will also be there. Photo: Alex Bierens de Haan. Getty Images/AFP

I hope I can maintain last week's good play in this tournament.

“Hopefully I can maintain last week's good play in this tournament. This was one of the courses that I enjoyed the most in 2023 and I like to play in these conditions, with narrow fairways and wind, so I hope I can improve the result achieved last season, when I finished in the top 15,” said Echavarría after his arrival in the capital of Hawaii.

The tournament, which distributes a purse of 8.3 million dollars, will give 1.5 million to the winner, that last year was the South Korean Si Woo Kimgolfer who has as caddy Colombian Manuel Villegas, Camilo's brother and who is still a professional in the discipline.

María José Marín opens her year in the South American Amateur

María José Marín is the number 16 player in the world golf ranking. Photo: Enrique Berardi. WALA

After a successful 2023, in which he was crowned in a university tournament, he played Augusta National Womens Amateur (ANWA) and was positioned as the number 16 player in the world golf ranking, the Colombian fan María José Marín Negrete will open his year playing in the Country Club of Bogotá, where the South American Amateur Open 2024.



The event, which brings together several of the figures from the men's and women's branches of the region, returns to Colombia after 10 years of absence and that is why the Colombian golfer will seek to celebrate at home, before her return to the United States to attend the second university semester, in which he hopes to return to the aforementioned Augusta for the dispute of the 2024 edition of the championship.

At only 17 years old, the Cali golfer managed to become the most outstanding player in the Division I of college golf in the United Statesa privilege that no player in the country had achieved and that she, at her young age, already enjoys as one of the leaders of the 'Razorbacks', way in which the team of the university of which it is a part is called.

On this occasion, María José Marín is going for a new victory after the victory of the Colombian team in the Los Andes Cup, disputed last November in the Cali Country Club.

“I feel very good about my game and I hope I can start the year with another victory, because this, like the tournaments that I have with the University and those that I will play individually, “They are among my goals for 2024, a year in which I hope to continue consolidating my golf,” he said in advance of the event.

The tournament rounds will start this Thursday, January 11 and will last until Sunday January 14the day in which it will be known who will be the new South American Open champions.

In this championship he has already joined four victories in the women's branch from Colombia, the last of them in 2020 through an intermission of María José Bohórquez.

