The Colombian Nicholas Echavarria signed a great start to 2023 after getting into the top 15 of the Sony Open of Hawaii with a total of -12, in the best performance since he got his PGA Tour card.

With that result, the man from Antioquia became the best Latin American player in the tournament and added a good number of points for his most important challenge of the season: retaining his card.

Echavarría overcame the cut of the tournament with just enough (-2) and had a great Saturday, with which he reached the top 30 of this second event of the year to, on Sunday, close in the best way, with a round without errors, a fact that allowed him to get the first top 15 of his career on the PGA Tour. He had two rounds of 65s, Saturday and Sunday.

“I feel happy with the way I played, this result is motivation for what is to come, important weeks are ahead and the idea is to continue in the same way. I adapted well to the characteristics that the course required and I applied the strategy well”, assured Nicolás as soon as the tournament was over.

After this tournament, Echavarría continues with the important series of tournaments that he has on his calendar, since after the Sony Open appear The American Express, the Farmers Insurance Open and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, completing a series of four events in a row, in which he seeks to maintain regularity and manage to continue adding points, thinking about the end of the season.

With this result, Nicolás Echavarría would rise nearly 46 places in the FedEx Cup and would be very close to the top 100 in the competition on the PGA Tour, something very important considering his competitive year. He also closed a tournament with four rounds below 70 strokes, something very important for his golf.

The champion, a Korean with Colombian help

the south korean Kim Si-woo had an impressive finish to a one-stroke victory Sunday at the PGA Tour’s Sony Open in Hawaii. The new winner’s cadi is a Colombian: Manuel Villegas, Camillo’s brother.

The 27-year-old from Seoul captured his fourth career PGA Tour title, and first in two years, after posting a second straight round of 64 (-6) at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

Kim’s final round saw him outpoint third round leader American Hayden Buckley, who had been chasing his first tour title.

