The gas pipeline that exploded on January 13 in the Pasvaly region of Lithuania has been restored. This was announced on Sunday, January 15, by the operator of the gas transmission system Amber Grid.

As a result, a damaged 10-meter section of the pipe was cut out, a new one was laid instead, and the welds were X-rayed. According to Nemunas Biknius, general director of the operating company, one of the causes of the incident could be the violation of one of the seams at the junction of the pipes.

“Other sections of the pipeline near the site of the incident are currently being additionally inspected. As soon as all inspection work is completed, gas supply will be restored through the restored pipeline,” the statement says. message Amber Grid.

According to preliminary estimates, the incident occurred due to technical reasons. However, exact data will be provided after the completion of the investigation of law enforcement agencies, the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC) and the Expert Commission on Amber Networks.

A gas explosion at a pipeline section in Lithuania became known on January 13. At the site of the explosion, open fire was observed, the height of which reached approximately 50 m.

On the same day, firefighters completely extinguished the fire at the site of the explosion of the gas pipeline. It is known that gas burning was observed for about four hours, until the blue fuel in the damaged section of the gas pipeline burned out.