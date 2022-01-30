A life full of eccentricities. the acclaimed actor Nicolas Cage revealed in a recent interview for the American newspaper Los Angeles Times that in 2020 he bought a crow as a pet, with which he lives in his residence in Nevada. In 2005, he had two poisonous snakes in his home.; However, his neighbors were not calm with the animals and threatened to sue the actor if he did not return the reptiles.

“He has taken to insulting me (…) It’s funny. At least it is for me.”, expressed the protagonist of Ghost Rider. He also revealed that the animal is spiteful and even insults him. Hoogan – the raven – lives in a geodesic dome. However, this bird is not his only acquisition, he also lives with two cats, Teegar and Merlin.

The famous American actor, producer and director Nicolas Cage was born on January 7, 1964. Photo: AFP

“When I walk out of the room, he says, ‘Bye,’ and then he says, ‘Ass.’ Ravens are very intelligent. And I like the way he looks, the Edgar Allan Poe look. I like the gothic element. I’m goth” , he continued.

YOU CAN SEE: Nicolas Cage will become a father for the third time at the age of 58

Likewise, Nicolas Cage said that the name chosen for his new friend was not random, but was inspired by one of the ravens of the Norse god Odin. He is a fan of paranormal phenomena and that was his motivation when he bought his mansion in Las Vegas, since it belonged to Delphine LaLaurie, an American socialite and serial killer who became famous for having tortured dozens of African-American slaves.

Nicolas Cage will be a father for the third time at the age of 58

The protagonist of Prisoners of the Ghostland seems to have finally found love. In February 2021, he married fellow actress Riko Shibata, 26.

Nicolas Cage and his wife, actress Riko Shibata, are expecting their first child. Photo: diffusion

Earlier this year, a spokesperson for the aforementioned film revealed to CNN that Nicolas Cage will be a father again at nearly 60 years old. The couple keeps a low profile and the last time they attended an event was on the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year 2021 party in West Hollywood.

Nicolas Cage was removed from a luxurious restaurant

Actor Nicolas Cage went through an embarrassing moment when he was invited to leave the exclusive restaurant Lawry’s The Prime Rib, after an altercation with one of the workers.