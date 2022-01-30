Egypt, led by the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, beat Morocco 2-1. Queiroz, the DT who left the Colombian National Team in 2020 due to poor results against Uruguay and Ecuador, dreams of winning the African national team tournament.

Mohamed Salah fulfilled his status as leader and led Egypt to a comeback in extra time against Morocco at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaoundé (2-1) and to qualification for the African Cup semi-finals, where they will face Cameroon next Thursday.

Queiroz’s hand

Carlos Queiroz’s team complied with their favorite status. The team that has won the tournament the most times and that aspires to its eighth trophy in this edition emerged victorious from a balanced clash, full of tension at times and with numerous players who are part of the major European football leagues.

The Egyptian box had to swim against the current from the first minutes. It was in the 7th when a foul committed on Achraf Hakimi was warned by the VAR. The referee pointed to the penalty spot. Sofiane Boufal, midfielder for French Angers, did not fail from eleven meters and put Morocco ahead.

Egypt later carried the weight of the match but could not find a way to beat Bono, Sevilla’s goalkeeper. It was at the beginning of the second half when a corner taken by Omar Marmoush and headed by Abdelmonem caused the tie. Bono deflected the header to the feet of Salah, who did not miss and leveled the match.

The clash kept the balance with moments of tension like the one between Achraf and Mostafa Mohamed that was reviewed on the monitor but ended with a yellow card for the player.

Goalless, the match went into extra time. It was in extra time that Egypt, who reached their 16th presence in an Africa Cup of Nations semi-final, unraveled the match. A play by Salah down the right flank ended with a pass into the box that Aston Villa midfielder Trezeguet took advantage of to get the ball into the net.

Morocco, who were champions in Ethiopia in 1976, their only time, desperately sought a tie to return to the semifinals that they had not reached since 1988. They did not succeed.

Egypt reached the semi-final, where they will play host Cameroon in search of a new title.

