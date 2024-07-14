Saturday, July 13, 2024, BBVA stadium field. Club de Fútbol Monterrey received a visit from the Máquina Celeste de la Cruz Azul, for the match corresponding to the second day of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
What looked like it would be one of the closest matches of the day ended up being a complete party for the Máquina team, who, with three goals from Rotondi and one more from Sepúlveda, beat Monterrey 4-0, this being the first time that Rayados lost by such a large difference on the BBVA stadium pitch.
The last time the Monterrey Football Club faced the Necaxa Hydrolightningit was in the match corresponding to the seventeenth day of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and Rayados won 5-2, in a duel that took place on the Victoria stadium field.
The last time the Monterrey Football Club faced the White Roosters of Querétaroit was on matchday four of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and on the BBVA stadium pitch. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.
This will be the first time that Club de Fútbol Monterrey will face Austin FC in a Leagues CUP match. Both teams are part of Group A, which also includes Pumas de la UNAM.
The last time the Monterrey Football Club faced the UNAM Pumaswas in the match corresponding to the tenth day of the Clausura 2024 tournament, on the BBVA stadium field. The match ended in a rout for the Pandilla by a resounding score of 3-0. It should be noted that this duel will not correspond to the Liga MX, but to the Leagues CUP, where Rayados finished in fourth place in the previous edition.
Should Club de Fútbol Monterrey advance to the next round in the Leagues CUP, it would play the round of 32 between Tuesday the 6th and Wednesday the 5th of August 2024.
#Schedule #Monterreys #games #losing #home #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply