Niccolo Barella (14), Argentine Lautaro Martinez (66) and compatriot Joachim Correa (78) scored Inter goals, Frederick Ursense (38), Antonio Silva (86) and Croatian Petar Musa (90 + 5) scored Benfica goals..

Inter will meet its neighbor in the same city, Milan, in the derby of anger in the semi-finals, after the latter overcame its compatriot Napoli, the leaders of the local league, by beating it 1-0 in the first leg, then drawing it 1-1 in the second leg..

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi decided to play the second leg against Benfica with the same squad that went into the first leg, as he fielded the veteran Bosnian duo Edin Dzeko and Martinis, while the Belgian international Romelu Lukaku, who scored the second goal in the first leg, sat on the bench..

On the other hand, he returned to the ranks of the Portuguese team, the defense pole, Nicholas Otamendi, the world champion with his country, after being suspended in the first match, while the young attacking line was led by Goncalo Ramos..

The two teams played the match with a loss in the domestic league, as Inter fell to Monza 0-1 and Benfica to Chaves with the same result..

The two teams met 5 times in the Champions League, Inter won twice and drew three times.