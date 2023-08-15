Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/14/2023 – 20:44

Gafisa ended the second quarter of 2023 with a net loss of BRL 90.96 million, up 200.8% over the loss of BRL 30.24 million recorded in the same period of 2022. There was also an increase of 167.4% on the net loss of R$ 34.02 million in the first quarter of this year.

Gafisa’s adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) totaled BRL 30.86 million between April and June 2023, which represents an increase of 11.9% compared to that recorded a year earlier. The adjusted Ebitda margin closed the period at 10.9%, an annualized increase of 0.4%.

Net revenue grew 8% in the quarter year on year, totaling R$ 284.23 million, informed Gafisa in the financial result released earlier.

The company ended June 2023 with R$422 million in cash and cash equivalents, 20% less than a year earlier. Net debt was around BRL 1.24 billion at the end of June this year, growing 22.96% over the same period in 2022, when it was BRL 1.009 billion.

Stock

Gafisa ended the second quarter of 2023 with an inventory of BRL 2.035 billion, a decrease of 17.7% over the same period of 2022, with the company citing the “strong sales performance” for this reduction. Of this total, high and medium-high standard developments account for 81%.