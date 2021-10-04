Nobody stops it! There is no doubt that Nicola Porcella is in one of the best moments in her career since she went in search of internationalization to Mexico. The model is making a name for himself in the Aztec country as a result of being part of the Guerreros reality show, the Mexican version of This is war.

Therefore, his followers constantly ask him how satisfied he is with everything he has achieved so far, and about his future plans. On this occasion, the popular ‘Historical Captain’ revealed that at one point he thought of throwing in the towel, but his son and family were the reasons why he continues to pursue his dreams.

YOU CAN SEE: Nicola Porcella ‘joins’ The Squid Game and doll shoots him: “Why did he kill me?”

Through a round of questions on Instagram, a user asked him: “Have you ever imagined getting to where you are right now?”, In clear reference to the success he has obtained in the North American country.

“Many times I thought I would give up, but my son and my family always lifted me up” he answered at the beginning.

Likewise, he made it clear that everything he has achieved for now is only the beginning of all the goals that he has set out to achieve.

“I am just beginning this path to success and with many falls I think we are doing well ”, he assured.

Publication by Nicola Porcella Photo: Instagram

On the other hand, Nicola Porcella shared with his Instagram followers the new acquisitions he made in Mexico. The former participant of This is War said that after much effort he has been able to buy a car.

“After much sacrifice, I was able to buy my car, I was able to live in my own apartment”, told the model in their networks. In addition, he showed how little by little he is furnishing his new apartment.