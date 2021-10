Freight skyrocketing, little hold available and logistics operators never so divided

The “MSC Hamburg” at the Psa Terminal in Pra ‘: the main traffic in the port of Genoa is that of containers

Genoa – The world of container traffic, which par excellence is that of the port of Genoa, has always been divided between those who work at sea (shipowners, shipping agents) and those who work ashore (freight forwarders, logistics).

The hinge is the quay: the explosive growth in recent months will bring two opposing positions to the Shipping Week meetings.