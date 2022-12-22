Nicola Gratteri, after the Ministry of Justice also stopped the Dap

Nicola Gratteri was once again one step away from an important one appointment but also on this occasion someone else was preferred to him. After rejection as minister of Justice in the government Renzithe stop has also come to Dap, the Department of Prison Administration. He was the veto Of Come on Italy – we read in the Fatto Quotidiano – to blow up the appointment of Nicola Gratteri, the anti-mafia prosecutor of Catanzaro as director of prisons. It doesn’t matter how competent he is, and that he would have wanted it there Penitentiary police. The new Dap boss is John Russoassistant prosecutor of the National Directorate anti-mafia.

In reality, – continues Il Fatto – the Minister of Justice, Carlo NordiusCarlo wanted to confirm Renoldi, ultra-guaranteed magistrate against the anti-mafia “perched in the cult of martyrs”. According to various sources, he would have been the undersecretary of Fdi Mantuan to propose Russian, former anticamorra prosecutor in Naples, of Independent Judiciary, the conservative current. “Prepared” and “respectable”, many say, he did not hire critical positions on life imprisonment or 41-bis, but “it is not a lion heart and this is convenient so as not to hinder manoeuvres”, is the thought of those who have worked at the Dap for years. However, there are happy managers that he was named Russo and not Gratteri “il decision maker“.

