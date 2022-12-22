Valentino Rossi he returns to being a factory driver, for the first time for a car manufacturer. There BMWin fact, has offered the Tavullia-born driver the role of factory driver for 2023. The nine-time world champion will continue to race in the GT World Challenge in 2023 and will always do so in the WRT team which will switch from the Audi R8 to the BMW M4 GT3. car that Rossi will already be driving in the 12 Hours of Bathurst, the legendary endurance race held on the legendary Mount Panorama track.

“I am very proud to become a BMW M works factory driver and it is a great opportunity – the words of Valentino Rossi reported by the newspaper sportscar365.com – Last year I started serious car racing and finished my first season with the WRT team which I got along very well and I am very happy that the WRT team has chosen BMW M Motorsport as their new partner. I’ve already had the opportunity to test the BMW M4 GT3 twice and the feeling with the car is very good. I think we could be competitive next season. Furthermore, BMW M Motorsport has given me the opportunity to race with two very strong drivers next year, Maxime Martin and Augusto Farfus”.

“Valentino Rossi needs no introduction – added the director of BMW M Motorsport Andreas Roos – his on-track successes in motorcycling and his personality have rightfully made him a living legend. Valentino has also proven to be an excellent driver on four wheels. It is great that Valentino joins our BMW M Motorsport family as a new factory driver next year. We look forward to working together.”

Rossi is the 21st driver who joins the list of official BMW drivers for 2023. In the roster available to the German company, names such as Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts, Colton Herta, Rene Rast, Maxime Martin, Dan Harper, Max Hesse and Neil Verhagen stand out.

More than a driver – part of the family! We are proud to announce @ValeYellow46 as the newest member of our BMW M works driver squad.#bmwmmotorsport @followWRT pic.twitter.com/Dv0maEOOVk — BMW Motorsport (@BMWMotorsport) December 22, 2022