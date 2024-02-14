Mr. Hofmann, you are Chairman of Ufa; you previously managed the company as Managing Director. Now stop, why?

Hofmann: I have worked at Bertelsmann for 25 years now. With great pleasure, as you know. I am very impressed with the work of my successor Sascha Schwingel. We had planned a certain transition period. But after just two or three weeks I noticed how well he was doing it. What role should I play? Being the nice greeting uncle or the “wise man” in the background is not enough for me. The second point is: Jan Mojto and I have been very close to each other for over 25 years. Simply through the projects that we have realized together. We have very similar taste. Now we want to produce together. It's less about financial interests, it's about content. The enthusiasm to produce is what unites us. That's why I'm stepping down from my role as Chairman on March 1st.