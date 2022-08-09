Barcelona has one of the best squads in all of Europe, however, the job of clearing out the club’s discards is getting more complicated as the days go by, so right now it seems that there is an excess of players within the club within the campus, a problem that Joan Laporta must solve and he entourage as soon as possible.
Some of these discards refuse to leave the club because they want to be part of Xavi’s project or seek a way out via a letter of freedom, while others, thinking about their sporting progression, ask for a change of scenery on their own, as is the case of Nico González, who wants minutes this year and therefore, his transfer to Valencia is well advanced.
With the aim of playing, González would sign his renewal with Barcelona and accept the transfer to Valencia where he aims to be the undisputed starter with Gattuso, while the Catalans understand that it is the best move for everyone, because in this way the midfielder will grow and return the following year as a better footballer and possibly with a place in the squad for him. At the same time, the Ché team asks for the transfer of Abde, whom they see as an ideal replacement for Guedes, who has signed with Wolverhampton.
