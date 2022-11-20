Sadness for the passing of the great Italian artist. Nico Fidenco died at 89, the news announced by his wife and daughter

The well-known author passed away at the age of 89 in Rome Nico Fidenco. He is best remembered for his 1960s summer hit “Tied to a grain of sand” .

It was one of the most listened to songs in Italy and sold over a million copies.

The news of his departure quickly spread across the web. Nico Fidenco’s was one long career it is full of great satisfactions.

Who was Nico Fidenco

The musician was born in 1993 in Rome with the name of Dominic Colarossi. Success came in 1960 when producer Franco Magliacci was looking for one soundtrack for one of his films. And among the many proposals, he chose Nico Fidenco’s.

His song was very successful and soon after, the hit was also released Tied to a grain of sandwhich immediately jumped at the top of the summer rankings.

Over the next ten years, the artist wrote other famous soundtracks. In 1967 she participated in the Sanremo Festival, but failed to get among the finalists.

He continued to write into the 80s, producing several logos for Japanese cartoons. His last performance dates back to 2007.

The announcement of the disappearance

News of his passing, at the age of 89, broke from his wife and daughter. However, the causes have not yet been announced.

A confirmation also came from Gennaro Sangiulianominister of culture, who wrote in an official note:

I learn with pain of the death of Nico Fidenco, an important singer-songwriter and composer of famous soundtracks and unforgettable songs such as Tied to a grain of sand. The world of culture embraces the family with affection and bids farewell to the great Italian artist.

These are the numerous posts that have appeared on social networks in the last few hours. The entertainment world is saddened by the news. Another great Italian artist has died, who will come remembered in the following years.