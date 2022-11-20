December is getting closer and closer, and do you know what that means? fromDecember 1st, Netflix will propose the latest block of episodes of the anime series for streaming JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Oceanand as a reminder for that day, a dedicated trailer arrives on the net.

For those who haven’t started it yet, perhaps waiting for the last part of the episodes so as not to wait too long to enjoy it entirely, this could be the right time for a nice binge watching! Here is JoJo’s page on Netflix.

The Joestar family legacy continues as Jolyne and her companions take on new Stand bearers at Green Dolphin Street Jail.

Source: Netflix Street Siliconera