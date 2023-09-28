The American reggaeton player Nicky Jam returns to our country after five years to be part of the Reggaetón Festival 4: Halloween Edition, which will take place on October 31.

“I arrive in Peru with all the desire that this country has for good music with my colleagues on stage to make history,” said the performer, one of the pioneers of the genre.

Artists such as Zion and Lennox, De La Ghetto, Tito el Bambino, Rkm and Ken-Y, Ivy Queen, Consculluela, Maldy and Baby Ranks, La Charanga Habanera and Los 4 de Cuba will be present at the event. DJ Rafi Mercenario, DJ Warner and DJ Peligro will also perform.

The Reggaetón Festival 4: Halloween Edition will take place on October 31 at the San Marcos stadium. Tickets will go on sale starting this Friday, September 29 at Teleticket with a 50% discount with BBVA cards.