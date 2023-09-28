One of the most expensive basic services in Mexico is electricity provided, mainly, by the Federal electricity commission (CFE), so we will immediately tell you how you can request a refund if you have been overcharged.

Although it is true that during the months that are part of the hot season in Mexico it is normal for electricity bills issued by the Federal Electricity Commission arrive more expensive than in other seasons, the truth is that sometimes there may be unjustified charges.

In this sense, in case you have been overcharged on your electricity bill from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), you will be interested to know that the Mexican State electricity company has a special procedure for this called “refund for adjustment to estimate billing”.

Because the CFE’s calculations of electrical energy consumption may not be accurate, due to fluctuations in consumption or changes in the pattern of energy use, it is possible that a review will reveal that the user is paying more than you should.

CFE: How to request a refund if they charged me too much?/Photo: X CFE

In this case, keep in mind that the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has the “refund for adjustment to estimated billing” procedure to return excess money to users when the estimated billing is incorrect.

In this way, to request the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), it is necessary to register a refund request, following the following steps:

*Submit the complaint: begin the process by submitting a complaint at the service windows of a CFE Customer Service Center. Likewise, it can also be done online through the company’s official website or by calling 071.

*After this, the RPU of the service must be provided: that is, the user will have to provide the RPU (“Permanent User Registration”) associated with the electric energy service in question. This number uniquely indicates your electricity supply contract.

Finally, it should be noted that The process for the CFE to return money to you in case of incorrect billing is completely freewhile the maximum period to complete the process is 2 months.

