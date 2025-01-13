The Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios He left a harsh confession this Monday after his defeat in the debut of the Australian Open against the British Jacob Fearnley, words in which he assures that it is difficult to play at home again in front of his audience and that sound like a possible retirement in the short term.

The Canberra player, who was suffering from an abdominal problem, said in the press conference after the game that he played “at 65%” and that He didn’t want to retire because of all the people in the stadium. who had gone to see him.

“Realistically, I don’t see myself playing singles here again”added Kyrgios, who has played three official matches since October 2022 due to various physical problems, especially in his wrists and knees.

“My journey is not over, but it has been an incredible journey. My career has been incredible. I’m still trying to have fun and be who I am.enjoying the journey, but it would be selfish of me to say I want more. “I have had many successes, more than many athletes would want.”

Kyrgios will still compete in the doubles draw with Thanasi Kokkinakis. This duo has already won the title in 2022. Winner of seven titles and having been the thirteenth best in the world in 2022, Kyrgios achieved his greatest success in July 2022 when he reached the Wimbledon final who lost against Novak Djokovic.

The Australian is currently outside the top 1,000 in the worlddue to the injuries that have kept him practically out of the circuit for more than two years.