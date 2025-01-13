Montserrat and Triana claim from the Asturias prison that they are sorry 11 years after the crime of Isabel Carrasco

Montserrat González was sentenced to 22 years in prison as the confessed author of the shooting murder of the president of the Provincial Council and the PP of León, perpetrated in 2014. Before the jury court, she acknowledged, on January 20, 2016, that she was not regretful: “I would do it again; If I said otherwise, I would be lying.” His daughter, Triana Martínez, received a 20-year prison sentence as a necessary collaborator in the commission of the murder. Now, when eleven years have passed since the crime, the two claim that they are “repentant.”

Montserrat, Triana and Raquel: guilty of the murder of Isabel Carrasco

Her previous lawyer, Anabel Prieto Torices, has resigned from continuing to represent mother and daughter. The lawyer has confirmed to elDiario.es Asturias that she decided to abandon her legal representation after she learned that they had contacted another lawyer without communicating it to her.

“I decided to give up continuing with their legal representation when I found out that they were calling another lawyer behind my back. The professional relationship between a lawyer and his client is based on trust. In this specific case, after having worked with them for a long time, there was a lack of absolute trust in me and I could not continue like this,” he explained.





The relief in defense

Throughout these ten years and eight months since the murder, they had never shown the slightest sign of regret, neither through messages addressed to the Penitentiary Surveillance Court, nor to Isabel Carrasco’s family.

That is why this change in behavior in the two inmates, which has coincided in time with the change in legal representation, has surprised judicial circles.

His new lawyer is the criminal lawyer Fernando Pamos, who has been involved in the case for three months. He has an office in Madrid and has been in practice for 30 years.

The media cases

Fernando Pamos has handled very high-profile cases. Among others, he has defended Antonio Puerta in the case of the attack on Professor Jesús Neira, as well as that of Idoia López Riaño, who was a member of the terrorist group ETA, already hosted by Vía Nanclares when he took over the defense. He has also handled the procedural representation of some of those involved in the ‘Tamayazo’, the famous case of PSOE transfuguism in the Community of Madrid.

Among his professional background he mentions the defense of the “CESID Wiretapping” case that cost the Vice President of the Government Narcís Serra and the Minister of Defense Julián García Vargas their jobs in the 90s of the last century; the defense, as legal director, of the so-called summaries of Argentina and Chile of the National Court, in the person of the former Argentine military personnel Adolfo Francisco Scilingo, Ricardo Miguel Cavallo and the former Chilean president Augusto Pinochet, as well as the collaboration in the defense of other former military personnel detained in Spain, and outside of Spain, at the headquarters of the extradition request from the Argentine and Chilean Republic for crimes of genocide and “Crimes against Humanity.”

They have loved and asked for forgiveness. They have done it on their own initiative, without any strategy. It is not a requirement that no one has demanded it of you. In fact, Triana has many permits approved by the Treatment Board Fernando Pamos de la Hoz

— Criminal lawyer. He has assumed the legal representation of Montserrat and Triana

Fernando Pamos does not understand why it has caused so much surprise that mother and daughter have decided to show their regret and present their arguments before the Penitentiary Surveillance Court.

To the question asked by this newspaper about whether possible access to prison benefits is behind the change in attitude of the mother, who admitted at trial that “she did not regret it and would commit it again,” the lawyer responded with another question. : “How many years has it been?” and in response to the answer of “more than ten years”, he replied: “Well, the question answers itself.”

“In these years they have been able to reflect”

A time that, in the lawyer’s opinion, is more than enough for both to have been able to reflect and ask for forgiveness, without it being demanded of them from any level.

“Human beings differ from animals in that they do not have the ability to think and they have reflected on what their life is like,” he said.





The lawyer emphasizes that this repentance has been spontaneous on the part of mother and daughter, without the influence of third parties and without their recommendation: “They are two people older in age and in government.”

“They have wanted and asked for forgiveness. They have done it on their own initiative, without any strategy. It is not a requirement that no one has demanded it of you. In fact, Triana has many permits approved by the Treatment Board,” he stated.

Treatment Board Reports

The mother has reports in favor of the permits from 2 or 3 people who are part of the Treatment Board, the problem is that there is no majority in favor of its enjoyment, while the daughter has already had several scheduled outings in the Asturias prison.

However, Fernando Pamos points out an aspect that he believes is not being taken into account and that is the nature of these permits.

“It seems that here the permits are like the door to freedom and, however, they are permits of two or three days to be with the family and then you return to prison. You also have to report to the police station every day. It is not freedom. It is something that is already contemplated,” he adds.





His time in several Spanish prisons

The first destination of the mother and daughter was the Villahierro prison in Mansilla de las Mulas (León), from there they went to the Valladolid penitentiary center, also known as Villanubla, and finally they were transferred to the Asturias prison, where they served their sentence and They share a cell.

Penitentiary sources assure that their transfers from prisons have been due to their bad behavior, which resulted in the opening of several prison files that resulted in sanctions.

His behavior in the Asturias prison

However, in Asturias, the treatment team, made up of a social worker, a psychologist, a jurist and an educator, highlighted Triana’s good behavior, integration and participation in various intramural activities.

In a report from the multidisciplinary team that makes up the Treatment Board, to which this newspaper has had access, it has unanimously positioned itself in favor of granting ordinary permits to Triana as a way of gradually incorporating into society.

An assessment shared by lawyer Fernando Pamos, who has pointed out that both Montserrat González and Triana Martínez currently maintain “excellent” behavior in the Asturian prison.

The murder

Next May 12 will mark eleven years since the murder. In 2014, in the midst of the European elections campaign, Isabel Carrasco He was heading from his house located on Paseo de la Condesa to the provincial headquarters of the PP, on Paseo de Salamanca, in León, where he was going to meet with party colleagues to attend a rally in Valladolid where the then president was going to participate. of the Government, Mariano Rajoy.

At the moment when the politician crossed the footbridge over the Bernesga River, Montserrat González approached her, grabbed the gun she was carrying and shot her victim at close range and in the back.





Montserrat González first fired two shots and, when Isabel Carrasco fell collapsed to the ground, he finished her off with a shot to the back of the head. The president of the Provincial Council of León died on the spot.

Montserrat González was arrested with her daughter after trying to flee by car through the city center on Gran Vía de San Marcos street.

Revenge, as a motive

A police officer on second duty had witnessed the events and followed them. Two days later, the then local police officer Raquel Gago was arrested, accused of complicity, for having in her car the weapon with which the murder had been carried out and which Triana had introduced into her vehicle.

The mother argued that revenge for her daughter’s dismissal from her position as a telecommunications engineer in the Provincial Council of León had been the motive for the murder.





Jury trial and sentencing

The trial was held before a jury court in 2016 and resulted in the conviction of the three accused: Montserrat, as the perpetrator, received a sentence of 22 years in prison; his daughter received a 20-year sentence as co-author and Raquel Gago received a five-year sentence for concealment.

The sentences were appealed first before the Civil and Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Castilla y León and later before the Supreme Court (TS).

After reviewing the sentencesFinally, the sentences for mother and daughter were left intact, while the sentence was increased for Raquel Gago, who went from the initial five years in prison to a sentence of 14 years in prison.

The Provincial Court of León issued in an order, in February 2016, where it declared the maintenance of Raquel Gago’s conditional release status and imposed a bail of 30,000 euros.





Triana’s complaints

In September 2024, with nine and a half years of sentence already served, elDiario.es Asturias published Triana Martínez’s complaint for the “systematic” denial of the possibility of accessing ordinary exit permits, despite the fact that she had favorable reports. issued by the prison treatment team and possible “comparative grievances” with other inmates.

Now, mother and daughter have gone to the Penitentiary Surveillance Court to show their regret for the murder of Isabel Carrasco, in a request that, according to their new lawyer, is not a requirement for obtaining prison permits and that no one “has demanded.”