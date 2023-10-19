The United States has clear requests regarding Venezuela and has insisted that if they are not met, The sanctions relief announced this Wednesday, which was celebrated by Caracas, would be jeopardized.

(Also read: What will the ‘new stage’ of relations between Venezuela and the United States bring?)

Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, and Juan González, advisor to Joe Biden, indicated that the government of Nicolás Maduro should release the American and US prisoners before the end of November. eliminate disqualifications of opponents. But it bothered Chavismo.

“If it is not resolved before November, the measures will be reconsidered (…)

I am not going to speculate on what form the review will be, but we are seeing positive actions and I hope that we do not come to that and we trust that both are going to take positive steps towards elections,” responded to EL TIEMPO, Brian Nichols, Undersecretary of State for State Affairs. of the Western Hemisphere of the United States.

In a virtual conference with journalists, Nichols assured that his country wants to see democratic advances, an improvement in the humanitarian situation in Venezuela and alleviate migratory pressures.

(Also read: Venezuela: journalist Roland Carreño and four other political prisoners are released)

Earlier, the president of the Venezuelan parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, had described Blinken and González as meddlers, ensuring that the issue of disqualifications had not been agreed upon in Monday’s negotiation in Barbados.

Diplomatic relations

Nicolás Maduro assured that his country’s relations with the United States were entering a new stage and extended the invitation to Francisco Palmieri, ambassador designated by the United States for Venezuela, to arrive in the country.

Regarding this, Nichols responded to EL TIEMP “we are considering Palmieri’s invitation to visit, but we are not ready to define the possibility of diplomatic relations until beyond the democratic transition process.”

Regarding whether after this Sunday’s primaries they would expressly support María Corina Machado, the undersecretary insisted that the opposition deserves respect and the Biden administration trusts that they will be able to define their position.

“We are in a process of supporting democracy in Venezuela as a whole, I respect María Corina Machado a lot, but our purpose is to support a democratic process and not a specific person. We have contact with her but we have to support the democratic process” , he declared.

ANA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS